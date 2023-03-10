Analysts Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target at $47.28

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.28.
Several research firms recently commented on SMAR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
Smartsheet Price Performance
Smartsheet stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. Smartsheet has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Smartsheet
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
