Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Featured Articles

