ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

In other news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $167,571.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $167,571.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $125,741.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ForgeRock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORG stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.06. ForgeRock has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.00.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

