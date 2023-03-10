Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $59.57

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.64.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Guardant Health Stock Down 6.7 %
GH stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. Guardant Health has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $77.72.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
