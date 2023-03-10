Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $59.57

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Guardant Health Stock Down 6.7 %

GH stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. Guardant Health has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $77.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Guardant Health Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $21,408,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after acquiring an additional 697,281 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $16,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

