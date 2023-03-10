Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $86.90

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $77,142.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,666.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $746,992.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $77,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,666.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,714 shares of company stock valued at $12,145,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,844 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 69,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

