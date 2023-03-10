Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,193,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.