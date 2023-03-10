Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target at $16.85

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim upgraded R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

