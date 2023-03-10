Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $60.23

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -97.59, a PEG ratio of 948.08 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

