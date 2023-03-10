Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $60.23

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.54.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -97.59, a PEG ratio of 948.08 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $113.67.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
