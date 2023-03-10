Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 287.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.67 ($3.46).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.25) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,059.16). In related news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £31,650 ($38,059.16). Also, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,060.85). Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

EMG opened at GBX 285.80 ($3.44) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 249.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 752.11, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.53).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,421.05%.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

