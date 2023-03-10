EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $21.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

