Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WJX. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Wajax Stock Performance

TSE WJX opened at C$25.18 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$17.25 and a 1 year high of C$25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.59.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

