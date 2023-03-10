Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IIP.UN. TD Securities lowered Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.91.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.79 and a twelve month high of C$16.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

