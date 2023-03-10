Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$14.50. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.91.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.79 and a 1-year high of C$16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

