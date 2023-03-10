Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$18.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Pollard Banknote in a report on Monday, November 14th.

TSE PBL opened at C$21.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$15.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$574.20 million, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

