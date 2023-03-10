BMO Capital Markets Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$38.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.50.
Paramount Resources Price Performance
Paramount Resources stock opened at C$29.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.97. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$22.16 and a one year high of C$40.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Insider Activity
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
