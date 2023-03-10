Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$90.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.50.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.65. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$45.88 and a 1-year high of C$84.33. The company has a market cap of C$19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.77 per share, with a total value of C$313,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,668,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,132,959.02. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,059. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

