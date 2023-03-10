Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IIP.UN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.91.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,677.58. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.