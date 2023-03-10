Scotiabank Increases Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$29.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

WJX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Stock Performance

Wajax stock opened at C$25.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.59. The company has a market cap of C$538.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$17.25 and a 12 month high of C$25.70.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.