Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$15.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$15.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.91.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.81. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.79 and a 12-month high of C$16.64.

Insider Activity

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,677.58. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

