BMO Capital Markets Increases Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.91.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.81. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.79 and a twelve month high of C$16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,677.58. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

