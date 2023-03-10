Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.60 by Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €28.60 ($30.43) target price from Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

EVK stock opened at €20.18 ($21.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.00. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($35.07).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.