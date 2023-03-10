Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.14.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of POW stock opened at C$36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 123.81 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.90. The firm has a market cap of C$22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.