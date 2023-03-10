Analysts Set Expectations for Stereotaxis, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Stereotaxis in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stereotaxis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STXS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.71. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,194,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 564,900 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 552,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 265,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 428,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 110,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

(Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.