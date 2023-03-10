Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ViewRay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ViewRay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $705.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.00.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,623,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 450,555 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

