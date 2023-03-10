HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.5 %

VIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,984,249.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,976,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,878,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,327,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,447,050 shares of company stock worth $39,236,135 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 291,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

