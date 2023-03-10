Brokers Offer Predictions for WW International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of WW stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. WW International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $348.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

