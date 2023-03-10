Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of HEN3 opened at €68.04 ($72.38) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €66.39 and a 200 day moving average of €65.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($137.93).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

