Stifel Firstegy Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perpetual Energy in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perpetual Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Perpetual Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.70 price objective on Perpetual Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Perpetual Energy Stock Performance

About Perpetual Energy

Shares of TSE PMT opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. Perpetual Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.59 and a 52 week high of C$1.95.

(Get Rating)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.