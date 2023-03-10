Stifel Firstegy Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perpetual Energy in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perpetual Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Perpetual Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.70 price objective on Perpetual Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
