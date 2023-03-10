Guidewire Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Down 4.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE opened at $73.07 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.