Baxter International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,023 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,827 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 320.0% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 52.9% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 185.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $80.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

