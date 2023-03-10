Ambrx Biopharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,008 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 794% compared to the average volume of 2,239 call options.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 10.9 %

About Ambrx Biopharma

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

