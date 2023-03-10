Ball Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,845 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 1,095 put options.

Shares of BALL opened at $54.69 on Friday. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

