CEMEX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,865 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,034% compared to the average volume of 870 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,437,000 after buying an additional 19,187,390 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $11,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CEMEX by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 2,025,339 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 1,741,215 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in CEMEX by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,289,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of CX stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
