Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Insider Holly Keller Koeppel Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) insider Holly Keller Koeppel purchased 1,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of £142.27 ($171.08) per share, with a total value of £142,270 ($171,079.85).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at £140.75 ($169.25) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £128.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79.90 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of £142.65 ($171.54). The stock has a market cap of £24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,183.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($193.80) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays set a £110 ($132.28) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 28th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a £102 ($122.66) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.12) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($168.35) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £133.15 ($160.11).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

