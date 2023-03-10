Fifth Third Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,030 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,081 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

