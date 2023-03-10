Kimball International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,518 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 46,457% compared to the average volume of 14 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBAL. StockNews.com upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Stock Up 1.4 %

Kimball International stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $456.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -69.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Kimball International by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kimball International by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.