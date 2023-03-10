Investors Purchase High Volume of Signature Bank Put Options (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,945 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,740 put options.

Signature Bank Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $90.76 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $90.33 and a 12-month high of $328.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

