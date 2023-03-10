Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$68.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANCTF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

