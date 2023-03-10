UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Delek US by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,696,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 40,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

