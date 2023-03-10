Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$24.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.65.

TSE:ERO opened at C$23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$25.29.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

