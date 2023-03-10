VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTEX. Morgan Stanley downgraded VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

About VTEX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.