VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTEX. Morgan Stanley downgraded VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.
VTEX Stock Performance
Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX
About VTEX
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
