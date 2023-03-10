StockNews.com Downgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Hold

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TAC. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

About TransAlta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TransAlta by 1,416.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Featured Stories

