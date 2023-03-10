StockNews.com Downgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Hold

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TAC. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.
Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.
