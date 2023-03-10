AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in AECOM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $214,427,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

