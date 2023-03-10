UBS Group Initiates Coverage on CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

