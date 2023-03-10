Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Transcontinental Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

