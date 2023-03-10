StockNews.com Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to “Sell”

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.
PAR Technology Stock Down 4.4 %
PAR Technology stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
