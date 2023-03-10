StockNews.com Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to “Sell”

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

PAR Technology stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PAR Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.