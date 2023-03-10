Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $44.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 106,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

