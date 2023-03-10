Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$149.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$149.45.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$125.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$113.73 and a 1 year high of C$154.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$127.54.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.