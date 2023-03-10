SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 996 Average Target Price from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 996 ($11.98).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.12) to GBX 975 ($11.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.51) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.54) to GBX 1,000 ($12.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 78,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 812 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £641,155.20 ($770,989.90). Insiders have purchased a total of 343,926 shares of company stock valued at $285,669,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 779.20 ($9.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,408 ($16.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -493.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 825.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 819.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently -1,645.57%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

