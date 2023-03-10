Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives C$13.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

TCN stock opened at C$10.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.33. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$9.83 and a 52-week high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

Tricon Residential Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

